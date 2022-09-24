Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,707,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166,705 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $117,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ally Financial by 79.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in Ally Financial by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 28,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Stock Performance

ALLY opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.31. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.16 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.71.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 29.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALLY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ally Financial to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.86.

Ally Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

