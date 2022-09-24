Bank of America Corp DE Grows Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 918,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 486,965 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $107,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DASH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in DoorDash by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in DoorDash by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in DoorDash by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in DoorDash by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,569,000 after purchasing an additional 326,364 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,809 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $370,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,949.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 62,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $3,956,371.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 787,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,187,281.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,034 shares of company stock worth $8,462,412. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DASH opened at $52.01 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $257.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.58. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

