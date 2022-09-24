Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,788 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Catalent were worth $112,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTLT. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth $616,791,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 4th quarter worth about $195,690,000. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth about $141,032,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,893,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,005,000 after purchasing an additional 754,290 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of CTLT opened at $76.07 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.74 and a 1-year high of $141.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $102.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $37,094.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $34,528.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,339.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

