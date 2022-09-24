Bank of America Corp DE Sells 66,503 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 717,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 66,503 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $111,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 543,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 10,293 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 92,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares during the period. Castellan Group raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.7% in the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 11,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 88,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,740,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.40 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.70 and its 200-day moving average is $153.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total transaction of $652,588.56. Following the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 72,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,834,946.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

See Also

