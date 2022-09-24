Bay Rivers Group Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bay Rivers Group lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 8.2% of Bay Rivers Group’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bay Rivers Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $25,228,507,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 30,391.8% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,075,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $149,333,000 after acquiring an additional 25,989,570 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Apple by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,903,911 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,793,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.68.
Insider Activity
Apple Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.04 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
