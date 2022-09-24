Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Buys 100 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,527 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Microsoft by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Microsoft by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,583 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,371 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Down 1.3 %

MSFT opened at $237.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $235.20 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.