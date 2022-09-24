BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,215 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.9% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,317 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.0% in the second quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 9.1% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,876 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.9% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 38,625 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 30,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $237.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.27 and a 200-day moving average of $272.39. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $235.20 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

