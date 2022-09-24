Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,179,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,466,265,000 after buying an additional 35,999 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Booking by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,610,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,781,439,000 after purchasing an additional 94,296 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,013,778,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 386,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $908,573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 301,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $707,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,669.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a PE ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,646.04 and a one year high of $2,715.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,924.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,037.29.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. Analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.00, for a total transaction of $630,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,969 shares in the company, valued at $12,546,838. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,440 shares of company stock worth $3,003,813 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,390.00 to $2,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,550.37.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

