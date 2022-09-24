Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 105.0% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock worth $28,916,462 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $154.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.53. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 0.90. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 63.74%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

