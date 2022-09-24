Brookstone Capital Management Buys 1,821 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $44.33 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EHC shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Stephens cut their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.89.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

