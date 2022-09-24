Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $830,579,000 after buying an additional 171,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $122.39 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $160.94. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.52.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,251,280. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total transaction of $66,356.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRI. StockNews.com lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

