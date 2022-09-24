Brookstone Capital Management Sells 127 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 44.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,370,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,047,173,000 after buying an additional 9,042,302 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 43.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,047,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 45.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,352,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,707,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078,366 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 47.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,476,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,476,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 82.1% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 6,823,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,788 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $317.86 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $364.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $364.16. The company has a market cap of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total value of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John L. Berisford sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.59, for a total value of $4,984,435.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,513.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.43.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

