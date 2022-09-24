Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 53,894 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 45.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 172,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,894 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $48.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.63.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.84%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MOS shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.69.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

