Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $8,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $683,804,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nucor by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Nucor by 201,104.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $88.50 and a 12 month high of $187.90.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 31.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Several analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

