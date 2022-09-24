Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 170,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,020 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,271,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $45.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

