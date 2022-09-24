Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,161,000 after buying an additional 17,083 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,615,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,798,000 after buying an additional 29,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.60 per share, for a total transaction of $121,346.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Crown Castle to $213.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.20.

Shares of CCI opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.32 and a 200 day moving average of $177.48. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.94 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 165.17%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

