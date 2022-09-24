Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,414.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 279,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,921 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $8,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers Trust Co. increased its position in Shopify by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in Shopify by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day moving average is $44.31. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.17 and a current ratio of 11.17.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Shopify had a negative net margin of 38.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.18.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

