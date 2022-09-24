Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CINF. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 44,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,865,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James began coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Insider Activity

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 1.1 %

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 510 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,030 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $96.33 per share, with a total value of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares in the company, valued at $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $92.00 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $91.17 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.54.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

See Also

