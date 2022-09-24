Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after purchasing an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,785,221,000 after buying an additional 218,505 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,542,495,000 after buying an additional 1,125,178 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after buying an additional 247,249 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,374,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.53.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $141.92 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $138.50 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 83.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

