Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 993,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 391,599 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 153,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 837.2% during the second quarter. Flower City Capital now owns 177,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,511 shares during the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 326,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 95.7% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $32.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.77.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

