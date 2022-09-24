Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 406,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,133 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUHY. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 75,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:NUHY opened at $19.95 on Friday. Nuveen ESG High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.87 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.56.

