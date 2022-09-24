Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.70 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 65,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 87.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,270,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $1,780,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.31.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.13. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.20%.

Prologis Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.