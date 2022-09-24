Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.74 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $72.87 and a 12 month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

About Emerson Electric

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.