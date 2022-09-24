Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $7.78 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,791 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 19,846 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $7,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,550,170 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,797,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,817,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,080,385,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,639,592 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,780,870,000 after acquiring an additional 611,927 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,750,501 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,524,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,446,463 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $569,436,000 after acquiring an additional 107,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,368.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 5.9 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $26.68 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $51.99. The stock has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.