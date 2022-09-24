Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.40 Million Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 89,046 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 476.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,045,866 shares of company stock valued at $46,895,136 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $10.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.06. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.49.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

