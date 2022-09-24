Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $8.53 Million Stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135,815 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.4% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $118,000.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $72.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.46. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $88.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

