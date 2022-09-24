Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $7,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl lifted its stake in CME Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $181.08 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.75 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The stock has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.09 and a 200 day moving average of $210.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. CME Group’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,866,704.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock worth $2,123,186 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.80.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

