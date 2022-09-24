Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $8,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 4.6% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHE LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.4% in the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.08.

In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $121.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.81, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $89.35 and a 12 month high of $129.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

