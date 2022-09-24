Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 240,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,636 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 58.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,805,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.29, for a total transaction of $18,645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 219,655,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,190,948,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,217,283 shares of company stock worth $156,143,112 in the last three months. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $34.78 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.50 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

