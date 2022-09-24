Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,787 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $7,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $232.20 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $227.97 and a 12-month high of $327.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $261.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.04.

