Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,038 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $7,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $15,065,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 236.9% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 19,998 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $42.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a market cap of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $41.55 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.30%.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.