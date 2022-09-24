Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 1,334 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYX. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,131,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 300,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,991,000 after buying an additional 15,340 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at $3,736,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Paychex by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,895,918,000 after buying an additional 553,659 shares during the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 3,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $452,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last three months. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paychex Stock Down 2.2 %

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYX. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.75.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $115.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.31. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.00. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.55 and a 1 year high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 43.65%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 82.29%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

