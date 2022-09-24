Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 15,523 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 138.5% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 886.8% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $3,291,231.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.54.

NYSE:MPC opened at $91.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $59.55 and a 1-year high of $114.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. The firm had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

