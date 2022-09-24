Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 33 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,297 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE NOW opened at $377.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 414.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $374.36 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $453.76 and a 200-day moving average of $478.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $593.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

