Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $8,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after acquiring an additional 158,321 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,980,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 89,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 245,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 84,904 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $69.13 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $97.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.93.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

