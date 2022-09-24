Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $547,860,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,558,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $93,415,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

DG stock opened at $241.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $246.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.65. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $287.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $2,278,712.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,422 shares of company stock valued at $66,271,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.