Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 16,720 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 42.9% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 77,124,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,056,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,155,612 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in General Electric by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,259 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,152,605 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,699,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,968,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Down 1.2 %

GE stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.93. General Electric has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

