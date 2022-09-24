Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 29.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CP. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 26,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.03 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.94.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.