Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,885.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,257 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,287 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.0% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $14,053,756,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,143,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,958.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,083,201 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $327,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933,398 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 346,521.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,246,105 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 413,136.4% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,508,313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,948 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,212,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,628 shares of company stock valued at $9,802,599 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $113.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.00, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.61.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

