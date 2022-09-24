Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,772 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $6,548,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 43,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth $249,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $29.47. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.90 and a 52-week high of $30.65.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.