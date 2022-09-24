Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 196 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

RYT stock opened at $232.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $227.97 and a fifty-two week high of $327.81.

