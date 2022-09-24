Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 884 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 683.9% during the second quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 83.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 25,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,312,000.

Shares of MUB opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $103.09 and a one year high of $116.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

