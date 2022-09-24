Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 22,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of ABB by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in ABB by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABB stock opened at $25.76 on Friday. ABB Ltd has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ABB Ltd will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.24.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

