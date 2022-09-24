Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

IR opened at $44.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

