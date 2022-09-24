Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 36,167 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,740 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,139,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,848,157,000 after acquiring an additional 318,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,028,628 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,622,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE CVS opened at $98.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
