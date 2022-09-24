Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 49.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,908 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $16.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

Insider Transactions at KeyCorp

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $91,468.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,205.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $19.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

