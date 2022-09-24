Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $58.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day moving average is $62.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.91%.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

