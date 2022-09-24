Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $21.31 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 91,103 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 29,491 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $183.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $205.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.94. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.23 and a twelve month high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $347.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Visa Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Visa

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.64.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

