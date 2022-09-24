Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 5,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 450.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 701,977 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $178,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonate Capital LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $110,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $165,918,381.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,246 shares of company stock valued at $12,337,917. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.1 %

CRM opened at $147.01 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.79 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $147.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 272.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.44 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.12.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.