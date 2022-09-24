Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $696,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 950.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $52,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $62,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 20.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.21% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

DIA opened at $295.86 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $292.39 and a fifty-two week high of $369.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $321.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.95.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

